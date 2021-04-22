Christopher Bove promoted as Chief Compliance Officer at R.J. O’Brien

Chris is an outstanding compliance officer with a deep background in the rules and regulatory landscape governing our firm, brokers and industry. His career path at RJO and elevation to CCO is a great example of our long history of recruiting some of the best talent in the industry, building on their skills and promoting from within. Chris has already demonstrated strong leadership skills at the firm, with a vision and plan for growing his talented team and this critical discipline within our organization.

Bove is nearly a 20-year veteran in the compliance, market regulation, legal analysis and law enforcement area. Before his promotion, he served at the company as Director, Compliance since November 2020. He joined RJO in 2019 as Associate Director, Compliance.

Chicago-based futures brokerage and clearing firm R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO) has just revealed the promotion of Christopher Bove to Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Bove commented:

This is an exciting time as we continue to grow our talented team of professionals and put into place important technology platforms that offer us tremendous new capabilities and efficiencies. From the Eventus Systems trade surveillance platform we implemented last year, to a state-of-the-art communications surveillance platform we are working to deploy in the coming year, our compliance function remains one of the strongest in the industry.

Between 2012 and 2019 Bove served as an Investigator, then Senior Investigator and eventually Lead Investigator in CME Group’s Market Regulation department.

Before CME, he worked as a legal analyst at due diligence and risk management consulting firm FactRight, LLC. Bove was also a police officer for a decade, then the later years as a member of the SWAT team, in the Chicago Police Department, earning his undergraduate and law degrees during his time on the force.

Bove holds a Bachelor of Science degree, with distinction, in Law Enforcement Management from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, Indiana. He earned a Juris Doctor, cum laude, and later on an LL.M. in Commercial Real Estate Law, with honours, from John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

Read More: