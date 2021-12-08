R.J. O’Brien names Mark Phelps managing director, EMEA for its UK branch

Chicago-based R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO) has announced that Mark Phelps, Group Chief Executive Officer of G.H. Financials will become the new Managing Director, EMEA for its London-based business unit, R.J. O’Brien Limited (RJO Limited).
The futures markets veteran will be based London, where he is going to operate the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and report to RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran.
Corcoran commented:
Mark brings outstanding executive leadership experience to our very important UK operation and our presence in EMEA, along with a deep understanding of our industry, the evolving global landscape and the importance of high-touch client service. I’m absolutely delighted that he’s joining our team, and I know he will play a key role in our continued global expansion.
Phelps said:
It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining RJO as the company looks to build out its global execution and clearing offering. The firm has been one of the most successful in the industry for well over 100 years, especially in the U.S., and my aim will be to work closely with the entire RJO team to further raise its profile and build upon its services for clients and prospects across EMEA.