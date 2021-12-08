R.J. O’Brien names Mark Phelps managing director, EMEA for its UK branch

It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining RJO as the company looks to build out its global execution and clearing offering. The firm has been one of the most successful in the industry for well over 100 years, especially in the U.S., and my aim will be to work closely with the entire RJO team to further raise its profile and build upon its services for clients and prospects across EMEA.

Mark brings outstanding executive leadership experience to our very important UK operation and our presence in EMEA, along with a deep understanding of our industry, the evolving global landscape and the importance of high-touch client service. I’m absolutely delighted that he’s joining our team, and I know he will play a key role in our continued global expansion.

The futures markets veteran will be based London, where he is going to operate the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and report to RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran.

Chicago-based R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO) has announced that Mark Phelps, Group Chief Executive Officer of G.H. Financials will become the new Managing Director, EMEA for its London-based business unit, R.J. O’Brien Limited (RJO Limited).

With 25 years of experience in the industry, Phelps most recently served as Group CEO of G.H. Financials, a London-based exchange-traded derivatives clearing firm, since April 2018. He also worked at GHF LLC as regional CEO and Chairman of the Board of the firm’s Hong Kong Board as a non-executive director. He joined GHF in 2012 as Global Head of Marketing and Sales, overseeing client clearing on exchanges across the globe and managing the sales process the firm’s London, Chicago and Hong Kong offices as well as the global branding.

Phelps began his career in 1997 as an exchange pit official at what was then the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange (LIFFE). He played a key role in the exchange’s migration from open outcry to electronic trading over the next several years. He served as Senior Account manager for the exchange between 2001 and 2004 and as Head of Sales for Euronext.liffe from 2005 to 2008. From 2008 through 2011, he held senior business development roles for NYSE Liffe.

Earlier in July, R.J. O’Brien promoted Gilhooly to Global COO and Rucci to Chief Human Resources Officer.