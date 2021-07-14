R.J. O’Brien promotes Gilhooly to Global COO and Rucci to Chief Human Resources Officer

R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO) announced the promotion of two senior executives. The Chicago-based futures brokerage and clearing firm revealed that Terry Gilhooly has moved to Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) from COO, North America and Heather Rucci assumes the role of Chief Human Resources Officer, from Managing Director, Human Resources. In their new positions Gilhooly and Rucci will continue to report to RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran.

Gilhooly and Rucci have been working together since early 2020 as co-heads of the firm’s Coronavirus Response Task Force to facilitate the successful mobilization of all aspects of the firm’s business and work-from-home capabilities.

Gilhooly has three decades of experience and knowledge in the futures industry. He launched his career at RJO and became COO, North America in May 2019. Prior to that, since 2016, he served as Senior Director in the Commercial Agricultural division, running its Operations functions, including the support of Asian activities. Gilhooly worked in the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in 2014, helped launch the futures commission merchant at State Street, ran the futures division’s U.S. Client Services Merrill Lynch in 2000 and 11 years later left as Director and Head of Global Client Services and Global Documentation.