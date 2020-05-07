Charles Li to step down as chief executive of HKEX

Chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), Charles Li, announced to the Board of Directors that he intends to step down from his position at the end of his current contract in October 2021. Li expressed his full commitment to the organisation until the end of his contract or earlier, if a successor is appointed.

Li is one of the longest serving chief executives of a global financial marketplace. After more than a decade of serving HKEX, he announced he will not be looking for reappointment after the end of his term.