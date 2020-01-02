HKEX adds Daisy Cheung to its Risk Management Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has just announced that it has added Daisy Cheung to its Risk Management Committee (Statutory) (RMC).

Daisy Cheung is the new chairman of the Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited (HKICL) and her appointment has been made in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Cheung replaced Gao Yingxin, the HKICL’s former chairman, on the RMC.

The Board of HKEX has also appointed John Williamson, an independent non-executive director of HKEX, to the RMC, effective today.

RMC members comprise:

Laura M CHA (Chairman)

CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius

CHEUNG Wai Hing, Daisy

LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence

LAU Chung Kin, Clement

LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico

Barbara SHIU

John Mackay McCulloch Williamson

