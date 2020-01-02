LeapRate
HKEX adds Daisy Cheung to its Risk Management Committee

Executives January 2, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0

hkex

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has just announced that it has added Daisy Cheung to its Risk Management Committee (Statutory) (RMC). 

Daisy Cheung is the new chairman of the Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited (HKICL) and her appointment has been made in accordance with the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Cheung replaced Gao Yingxin, the HKICL’s former chairman, on the RMC.

The Board of HKEX has also appointed John Williamson, an independent non-executive director of HKEX, to the RMC, effective today.

RMC members comprise:

  • Laura M CHA (Chairman)
  • CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
  • CHEUNG Wai Hing, Daisy
  • LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence
  • LAU Chung Kin, Clement
  • LEUNG Chung Yin, Rico
  • Barbara SHIU
  • John Mackay McCulloch Williamson

