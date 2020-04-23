HKEX to implement Volatility Control Mechanism enhancements

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced it will implement first phase of improvements of the Volatility Control Mechanism (VCM) on 11 May 2020.

HKEX’s VCM is devised to prevent extreme price volatility among individual stocks. It was first launched in the securities markets in August 2016.

The VCM enhancements were proposed in a consultation paper in 2019 followed by a guidance issued by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions. The Commission asked regulated markets to review and adjust their volatility controls to insure they stay relevant.