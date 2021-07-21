CFI promotes Mohamad Daher to CEO of UK business

CFI Financial Group revealed that Mohamad Daher has moved from his current position of Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer of Credit Financier Invest Limited – CFI UK.

Daher’s promotion is in line with the company’s aim to support the growth of the team while also keeping an eye out for new talent. In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, CFI highlighted Mohamad’s dedication, loyalty, and passion for the industry. The company recognised his continuous hard work and ambitious plans for CFI UK and pointed out that they match CFI’s ongoing growth.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, said: