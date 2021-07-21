CFI promotes Mohamad Daher to CEO of UK business

CFI Financial Group revealed that Mohamad Daher has moved from his current position of Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer of Credit Financier Invest Limited – CFI UK.
Daher’s promotion is in line with the company’s aim to support the growth of the team while also keeping an eye out for new talent. In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, CFI highlighted Mohamad’s dedication, loyalty, and passion for the industry. The company recognised his continuous hard work and ambitious plans for CFI UK and pointed out that they match CFI’s ongoing growth.
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, said:
We are delighted to see Mohamad moving further up in his career as we believe his skills, experience, and dedication to CFI will sure be magnified by taking on this executive role. Mohamad has proved himself over the years to be a highly reliable individual, capable of delegating, monitoring, and enhancing all aspects of the company while confidently navigating a highly competitive market such as the UK.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Mohamad Daher began his career as a Sales Trader at CFI Lebanon. He quickly made his way to assistant CEO. He has years of experience in sales, risk management and regulatory expertise which resulted in his recommendation for the position of Chief Operating Officer of CFI UK. In that role, he played a major role in the growth of the entity and the entire group. Daher obtained a Master’s degree in Banking, Finance, and Risk Management from the “Universite Sorbonne Paris Nord” and is FCA certified as SMF1 Chief Executive.
Mohamad Daher commented:
I am honored and truly happy to be taking on this new challenge at CFI UK. I believe in CFI’s role as a major global player in the online trading industry and I am confident that my skills and experience will help cement the name further as a highly adaptable and flexible brand that is able to cater to the masses and provide the best of trading conditions.