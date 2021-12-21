CFI launches more than 3,500 exchange-based US stocks on MT5

Regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group has just announced introducing more than 3,500 US exchange-based stocks on MetaTrader 5.

The latest enhancement of CFI’s offering follows the addition of new markets and adding new products in July, reaching a total of 7000 trading products product. Earlier this year, CFI launched fractional shares, enabling broader and more flexible participation in the financial markets.

The launch comes as a response to growing demand of financial market enthusiasts for a flagship investment product. With the addition of the new US exchange-based stocks, traders will be able to use thousands of CFDs on stocks across 19 global markets in addition to over 11,000 products including stocks, forex pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and crypto.