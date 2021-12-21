CFI launches more than 3,500 exchange-based US stocks on MT5

The launch comes as a response to growing demand of financial market enthusiasts for a flagship investment product. With the addition of the new US exchange-based stocks, traders will be able to use thousands of CFDs on stocks across 19 global markets in addition to over 11,000 products including stocks, forex pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and crypto.
Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, said:
Adding US exchange-based stocks made perfect sense for long-term traders seeking the full ownership experience and without having to pay exorbitant fees. At $0.005/share, no minimum account and commission as low as $1 per trade, it is now easier than ever to start investing and this will play an important role in allowing traders to become a part of the financial markets. All of this is in line with our vision of becoming the brand for all things investing and trading
Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Chief Operating Officer of the CFI Financial Group added:
We are reaping the rewards of having heavily invested in CFI’s trading infrastructure and technology. This has not only allowed us to offer some of the best trading conditions in the industry, but also gave us the foundation needed to always add new products.
