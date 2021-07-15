CFI Financial Group adds new markets and expands offering to over 7000 products

The new products included in CFI’s offering include new stocks and ETFs and with the new markets, the company now covers products from US, UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. All of the new and previously available CFDs on stocks and ETFs clients can now trade with zero commissions.

Globally regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group has expanded its offering to over 7000 trading products and added new markets to the list it already covers.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said:

Reaching 7,000 products is a milestone and a testament to our team’s tireless conquest of achieving our vision of being the brand for all things investing and trading. Expanding the range and number of products and markets we offer means our clients have access to an ever-increasing stream of opportunities. Today, CFI is among the few companies around the world offering such a wide range of products and markets and we will continue to deliver new initiatives and improvements that will aim, as our slogan says, to Empower Investors by providing the most complete, innovative, and competitive services possible. The drive is on to continue improving our entire suite of products and services and we are on track to reach even more during 2021.

Samer Raad, Global Head of Dealing at CFI, said:

CFI is at the forefront of breaking new grounds. Access to new markets and more opportunities are one of the many advantages that we aim to deliver to our clients. We aim to continue this product expansion while always finding new ways to Empower our clients even more in the future.

CFI offers access to thousands of stocks, currencies, commodities, indices and ETFs accross international markets. Its trading infrastructure has been boosted by zero commissions, competitive spreads with some products now reaching zero, and a model providing low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets. The company also provides a dedicated account manager, daily market reports and free webinars for all experience levels.

CFI serves clients in over 100 countries through several regulated entities around the globe.

The company revealed last month a new set of basketball sponsorship deals in Jordan. CFI has decided strengthen its presence and to sponsor Jordan’s National Basketball Team following.