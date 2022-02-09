CFI launches over 250 crypto products

Globally regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group has revealed the launch of more than 250 crypto products on MetaTrader 5.

The new range of cryptos CFI offers, includes traditional products, as well as a large number of new cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vs. Gold and Bitcoin Vs. Dow Jones to name a few. Available as CFDs, they cater to a wide demographic of traders with the availability of leverage, suitable for short-term traders, and no leverage or swaps, for those looking to build long term crypto portfolios.

With 24/7 availability, the crypto CFDs do not require to be held in a wallet or the need to exchange money to USDT. Traders will be able to access more than 11,000 products such as Stocks, Forex Pairs, Commodities, Indices, ETFs, and Cryptocurrencies, from one single platform and with a globally regulated provider.