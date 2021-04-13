CFI Financial Group adds fractional shares to its offering

Online trading provider CFI Financial Group has introduced Fractional Shares, a new trading feature that would enable broader and more flexible participation in the financial markets.

The new trading-centric feature provides budget investors or in general, traders looking for more flexibility, the ability to trade a fraction of a share. CFI’s clients can trade as low as 10% of a stock on a range of more than 300 CFDs on stocks with the numbers likely increasing in the near future.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said: