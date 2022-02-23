CFI appoints Stelios Thrasyvoulou as Chief Technology Officer

Steffy Bogdanova
February 23, 2022 2:06 pm

Globally regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group today announced the appointment Stelios Thrasyvoulou as Chief Technology Officer.

A financial markets veteran and fintech expert, Thrasyvoulou brings more than 12 years of experience. He has worked with major global providers like FX primus, HYCM, and FX Pro.

Thrasyvoulou has experience and knowledge in different technology disciplines such as software development, System architecture, Infrastructure, and information management He will apply his expertise in strategizing, planning, and executing tech-related projects and bring major advancements to CFIs technological arsenal. Thrasyvoulou has a Computer Science degree from the University of Edinburgh, UK.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said:

Hisham Mansour, CFI

Hisham Mansour

Technology is synonymous with innovation, a company-wide belief that was and is always key for us to maintain our status as pioneers in the financial markets. With Stelios joining the team, we aim to further solidify our status as a fintech focused company. The future is customer-centric as well as tech-centric, so it only makes sense to enhance it by elevating our team further in this key area.

CFI Financial’s Group COO Dr. Zamboglou commented:

Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou

Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou

We are in the process of taking our infrastructure to the next level, and to do so, we need to implement the latest technological advances while ensuring efficiency, sustainability, and an error-proof setup that will allow 100% focus on expanding the business. With Stelios as part of the team, I have great faith in his ability to deliver the next-generation of upgrades to an already powerful setup, within a short period, and in a highly accommodating manner.

Stelios Thrasyvoulou added:

Stelios Thrasyvoulou, CFI

Stelios Thrasyvoulou

I am pleased to be joining CFI and to be surrounded by such hard working and knowledgeable professionals. CFI has been seeing tremendous growth recently and one of my main objectives is to facilitate this growth by using new and robust technologies while helping the organization build new products and enhancing the existing infrastructure.

Earlier in February CFI Financial Group revealed the launch of more than 250 crypto products on MetaTrader 5.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: