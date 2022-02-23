CFI appoints Stelios Thrasyvoulou as Chief Technology Officer

Globally regulated trading provider CFI Financial Group today announced the appointment Stelios Thrasyvoulou as Chief Technology Officer.

A financial markets veteran and fintech expert, Thrasyvoulou brings more than 12 years of experience. He has worked with major global providers like FX primus, HYCM, and FX Pro.

Thrasyvoulou has experience and knowledge in different technology disciplines such as software development, System architecture, Infrastructure, and information management He will apply his expertise in strategizing, planning, and executing tech-related projects and bring major advancements to CFIs technological arsenal. Thrasyvoulou has a Computer Science degree from the University of Edinburgh, UK.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury said: