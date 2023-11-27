CFI Financial Group secures second UAE license

CFI Financial Group is celebrating a milestone fifth entity launch of 2023 after securing a Category One license from the Security and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE. The forex broker has been on a hot streak this year after already expanding its regulatory presence into several Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait and Oman.

CFI’s co-founder and Managing Director, Hisham Mansour, observed that the latest acquisition is a testament to its ability to deliver fast, secure and regulated access to financial markets. It also puts a cap on a fine year for a company which offers more than 15,000 tradeable products and enables customers to conduct transactions in stocks and forex markets.

Securing a second SCA license in the UAE comes at a perfect time for CFI heading into the new year. With expansion plans on the agenda, CFI can now be confident that it can service a wider range of clients in the MENA region, which is of major strategic importance.

CFI Dubai’s CEO, Nidal Abdel Hadi, noted:

The UAE is our home. Our aim is to leverage the region’s stability and extensive growth to provide the best in terms of our products, platforms, trading tools, and client service.

CFI has its eyes on global dominance, too. The company recently secured a one-year sponsorship deal with Premier League team Sheffield United, which will be hugely beneficial for its brand image. The Dubai-based firm also brought arguably the world’s best current manager, Pep Guardiola, into the fold earlier this year as a Global Brand Ambassador.