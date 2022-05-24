BUX furthers expansion in Spain with appointment of Álvaro Vidal as Country Manager

European neo-broker BUX today announced that Álvaro Vidal has joined the company to assume the role of Country Manager for Spain. He will lead the Spanish market and further drive BUX’s efforts to grow its customer base in the country, making investing more accessible and affordable.

Vidal has more than 10 years of fintech experience and he brings to his new position an extensive knowledge of markets and retail brokerage.

He has previously held the position of Head of Spain at DeGiro. While there, Vidal led the growth of the online broker in the country from its launch in 2014. In 2018 he joined ING and was responsible for managing the Broker NARANJA.