BUX furthers expansion in Spain with appointment of Álvaro Vidal as Country Manager

European neo-broker BUX today announced that Álvaro Vidal has joined the company to assume the role of Country Manager for Spain. He will lead the Spanish market and further drive BUX’s efforts to grow its customer base in the country, making investing more accessible and affordable.
Vidal has more than 10 years of fintech experience and he brings to his new position an extensive knowledge of markets and retail brokerage.
He has previously held the position of Head of Spain at DeGiro. While there, Vidal led the growth of the online broker in the country from its launch in 2014. In 2018 he joined ING and was responsible for managing the Broker NARANJA.
We were looking to find the right Country Manager who believes in our vision, understands hypergrowth and knows the Spanish market inside-out. Vidal combines all these attributes and I’m confident that with his extensive background, we will maintain our current growth momentum.
Álvaro Vidal said:
I was immediately drawn to the vision of BUX Zero and its commitment to guide customers through their investment journey. BUX’s intuitive app gives everyone the flexibility and freedom to invest, and I am proud to be playing a role in making it accessible to as many Spaniards as possible.
The news follows Dan Zbijowski’s recent appointment as Chief Marketing Officer, Salim Sebatta as CEO of BUX in the UK, and Jean-Rafael Nahas as Managing Director of Cyprus.
Last year, the company announced an $80 million funding round for growth efforts and bringing on board key profiles in the fintech sector. BUX also shared its plans to open new markets in Europe throughout 2022.
