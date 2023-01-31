BUX and BlackRock team up to launch ETF savings plans in Europe

European neobroker BUX has partnered with major investment provider BlackRock to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) savings plan in Europe. The new plan offering provides Europe customers ETF portfolio trades using ETFs managed by BlackRock’s subsidiary iShares.
BUX offers investors the opportunity to build portfolios with iShares ETFs with broad asset allocation into bonds and stocks across global markets. With BUX Savings Plan, investors can build their own savings plan with choices between different iShares ETFs, including stocks, bonds, themes, sectors, factors and sustainable ETFs.
The official announcement noted that investments with the new savings plan start at €10 per ETF per month, and €1 commission fee per portfolio trade.
Yorick Naeff, CEO, BUX, commented:
Yorick Naeff Source: LinkedIn
The appetite to start investing is there, but the knowledge is lacking and becomes a blocker for people who want to begin investing but don’t have any experience. By joining forces with Blackrock, a renowned expert in financial markets and products, we have created a good solution for clients that are overwhelmed by the choice of products and don’t know how and when to start investing. Together, BUX and BlackRock can make a real impact on how Europeans invest and approach their financial future.
According to a survey conducted by BUX across five markets in Europe, “lack of knowledge’ is the most common reason among respondents for not to invest with 42% and 40% said that ‘don’t know where to start’. On the other hand, 39% of those who took the survey said that saving for the long term was a leading motivation to invest. Indeed, long-term investing can play an important role in building a stable financial future, however, the survey found that most participants lacked confidence to start investing.
Christian Bimueller, Head of Digital Distribution Continental Europe, BlackRock, said:
When investing is made cost efficient and accessible, millions of investors turn to iShares ETFs as tools to build investment portfolios and achieve financial well-being. We are delighted to be working with BUX, this partnership creates an efficient way for investors across Europe to reach the benefits of ETFs and investing in global markets in a simple, accessible and cost-efficient format.
The BUX ETF savings plan offering will be launched in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Austria and Ireland.
Earlier in December last year, BUX announced its expansion in Spain with the acquisition of the retail brokerage arm of broker Ninety Nine.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.