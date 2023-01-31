BUX and BlackRock team up to launch ETF savings plans in Europe

European neobroker BUX has partnered with major investment provider BlackRock to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) savings plan in Europe. The new plan offering provides Europe customers ETF portfolio trades using ETFs managed by BlackRock’s subsidiary iShares.

BUX offers investors the opportunity to build portfolios with iShares ETFs with broad asset allocation into bonds and stocks across global markets. With BUX Savings Plan, investors can build their own savings plan with choices between different iShares ETFs, including stocks, bonds, themes, sectors, factors and sustainable ETFs.

The official announcement noted that investments with the new savings plan start at €10 per ETF per month, and €1 commission fee per portfolio trade.

Yorick Naeff, CEO, BUX, commented: