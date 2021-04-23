BUX secures $80 million investment in latest funding round

Rapidly growing neo-broker, BUX, has announced that it has received $80 million in funding from a consortium of high-end investors. The substantial investment is said to go hand in hand with the company’s vision of becoming the leading platform for Europeans wishing to make their money go further. Alongside the funding round, BUX’s CEO and founder Nick Bortot will hand over the reins to the company’s former COO, Yorick Naeff. Bortot plans to stay involved as a member of BUX’s non-executive board.

This round of funding was fronted by Tencent and Prosus Ventures, with additional participation from new investors Endeit Capital, Citius, ABN Amro Ventures, and Optiver. It was also reported that already active investors Velocity Capital Fintech Ventures and HV Capital were also present in contributing to the round, a sign of their dedication to the firm’s growth. Royal Park Partners was the exclusive financial advisor throughout the recent funding round.