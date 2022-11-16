BUX UK sees a 49% drop in 2021 revenue to £9.1 million

BUX Financial Services Limited, the UK arm of Netherlands-based neobroker BUX, has released its financial results for 2021.

The company reported that its UK operations registered £9.1 million in annual turnover. The number dropped 49% compared to 2020, when it was £18 million.

Additionally, the broker saw a net loss of more than £4.2 million for 2021. Compared to the previous year, the number is has significantly climbed from £55,527.