BUX hires Dan Zbijowski as Chief Marketing Officer

As we expand our presence across Europe, we are ready for the next phase of explosive growth. We have reached a new phase in our business growth and Dan brings a wealth of experience to take a scale up to unicorn success. His in-depth knowledge of the steps to scale up a new business model for success will be crucial to achieving the ambitious growth targets in the coming period.

Zbijowski joins the fast-growing Amsterdam-based company’s management team from Berlin where he led the marketing team of listed meal delivery company Delivery Hero SE. Zbijowski will lead the marketing team as CMO. BUX noted that it has brought up the new hire to further expand the company’s business in Europe.

Zbijowski brings to BUX over 15 years of experience developing in-house multidisciplinary teams of high-growth startups with successful exits. At Delivery Hero, he served as Vice President of International Marketing.

Dan Zbijowski, CMO of BUX, said:

The BUX team has a clear passion for bringing the latest innovations in mobile broker evolution to Europe. BUX has an exceptional market fit to do this. As interest in investing among retail investors continues to grow in Europe, there is both an ever-expanding available market and a clear customer problem in addressing financial literacy. Our new offering of fractional ETFs shows that we continue to innovate to help people take their first important steps into the stock market.

The new appointment follows a year of growth and developments for the company like the addition of fractional investing and crypto to its investment app.