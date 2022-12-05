BUX expands presence in Spain, acquires retail brokerage arm of Ninety Nine

Thanks to this acquisition, Ninety Nine users will have access to a wide range of services provided by BUX, such as investing in Spanish, European and US stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, fractional investing and the BUX Savings Plan. I warmly welcome Ninety Nine’s former clients and look forward to developing additional products to suit our Spanish clients.

The official announcement also noted that Ninety Nine will continue to operate but it will be focused on its B2B & B2B2C arms.

Javier Sanz Álvarez, CEO and founder of Ninety Nine, said:

We have been working for over a year and a half on our B2B strategy, and while it was a difficult decision, we have decided to focus all our efforts on it. However, our clients are still very important to us so we have been working with BUX to provide them with a great alternative to continue investing, including two free shares as a welcome gift, free migration to the BUX platform, and fees almost 50% lower than current ones. I believe our retail clients will be satisfied with this solution.

Earlier this year, BUX obtained a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licence, allowing the broker to offer financial services in Cyprus.