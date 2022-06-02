BUX appoints Niek van Rens as its new Chief Operating Officer

Fast growing European neobroker BUX today announced it has appointed Niek van Rens as its new Chief Operating Officer.

As an ex-ABN AMRO Clearing executive, Van Rens brings to his new role knowledge and expertise he will use to strengthen operations and achieve further growth across Europe.

Van Rens has more than two decades of experience in trading , execution and post trade, including close involvement with setting up start-ups in the post trade. Before joining BUX, Van Rens served as Global Head of Innovation at ABN AMRO Clearing for almost a decade. While in that position, he worked with BUX on several projects, notably the innovative infrastructure for fractional investing, assisting with the successful introduction of the feature on the BUX Zero platform.