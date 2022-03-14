BMLL expands US presence with the appointment of Tim Baker as Senior Adviser

BMLL, provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics, revealed today the appointment of Tim Baker as Senior Adviser.

In his new position, Baker will be based in New York. He will lead the growth of BMLL’s US client base, developing and implementing the company’s growth strategy in the region.

Baker brings strong US financial services expertise with more than 30 years of experience across sell side research, banking, M&A, technology, data and data science. He has served in a range of senior roles at IEX, UBS, Refinitiv and Thomson Reuters, while also working for and investing in smaller fintechs, building an extensive network across the industry over time.

Tim Baker, Senior Advisor at BMLL, said: