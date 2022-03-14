BMLL expands US presence with the appointment of Tim Baker as Senior Adviser

BMLL, provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics, revealed today the appointment of Tim Baker as Senior Adviser.
In his new position, Baker will be based in New York. He will lead the growth of BMLL’s US client base, developing and implementing the company’s growth strategy in the region.
Baker brings strong US financial services expertise with more than 30 years of experience across sell side research, banking, M&A, technology, data and data science. He has served in a range of senior roles at IEX, UBS, Refinitiv and Thomson Reuters, while also working for and investing in smaller fintechs, building an extensive network across the industry over time.
Tim Baker, Senior Advisor at BMLL, said:
I am delighted to work with BMLL at such an exciting time for the business, where I have the opportunity to play a part in its continued expansion across geographies and teams. BMLL has seen an increasing demand for its data and analytics tools from capital markets participants looking to optimize trading strategies, increase alpha and gain an edge.
In the past year, BMLL has secured a number of Tier 1 banks, global exchanges and sophisticated hedge funds as clients, and expanded its global footprint through a series of data distribution partnerships with established and widely used industry providers. Tim’s appointment is part of our strategy to invest in our presence in the US and to serve the growing demand from firms in the region. Tim brings with him invaluable, relevant experience and we are confident that our US clients will benefit from his expertise and insights.
BMLL’s granular Level 3 Data and analytics are used by banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds and global exchange groups. The data and analytics provided by BMLL allows them to understand market behavior across several asset classes and to generate alpha more predictably.
The company has an establishing a track record in Equities and has expanded into Futures, providing market participants with Level 3 Data from CME, Eurex and ICE, covering Equity Indices, Fixed Income, Short-Term Interest Rates, Commodities, Digital Assets/Cryptocurrencies and FX.
US offering
For the US markets, BMLL offers over 6.5 years of full depth US order book data via the BMLL Data Lab and BMLL Data Feed. The company allows US customers and European funds trading US stocks access to harmonized, historic Level 3 Data for insights, algo design and backtesting.
