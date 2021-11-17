BMLL expands offering with Level 3 Futures Data

BMLL has today revealed its offering now includes global futures, available as asset class packages. The new BMLL Level 3 Futures Data product puts together order book data for all major futures asset classes in a harmonised format within a scalable compute environment.
The new offering enables brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, FCMs and ISVs to increase the speed and quality of output by reducing the time they spend on gathering, organising and cleaning data. They can instead devote more time on deriving predictive insights and backtest strategies to generate alpha more predictably.
The company’s compute environment simplifies working with a huge and complex futures data set, allowing researchers to undertake large scale research queries quickly and efficiently.
Typically, futures contracts traded on a single venue have comparable and connected contracts on other exchanges. The BMLL data warehouse allows quants to analyse full-depth order book data for all major futures asset classes from the CME, Eurex and ICE venues in one harmonised format. This capability allows for a complex, Level 3 Data analysis at scale across venues and markets. This analysis facilitates the ability to conduct model calibrations and testing of latency curves and market impact to define optimal order size and placement in a fully configurable framework.
BMLL Level 3 Futures Data covers the major futures asset classes, including Equity Indices Futures, Government Bond Futures, Short-Term Interest Rate Futures, Commodities Futures, Digital Assets Futures, Digital Assets Futures and FX Futures.
Paul Humphrey, CEO, BMLL Technologies, said:
Packaging our futures product is a natural evolution to our core equities offering. As major trends such as the LIBOR transition and the explosion in retail trading in the futures environment take centre stage, the ability to analyse these complex and diverse data sets is vital. Because we harmonise Level 3 Futures Data into a readily usable format, our clients can profit from unparalleled predictability at their fingertips.
Dr Elliot Banks, CPO, BMLL Technologies, commented:
The sheer size of the futures market requires a scalable, cloud based platform that can provide the insight and analytics needed for the ever increasing data demands of market participants. Our customers, regardless of size, can leverage the BMLL Data Lab to run analyses on specific futures packages. With our harmonised data and the BMLL Data Lab, they can now look at multiple years of trading history on CME, Eurex and ICE in a consistent format, and they can quickly and easily test strategies.
Humphrey added:
Over the last 12 months, BMLL has seen an increasing demand for its data and analytics tools from capital markets participants looking to increase alpha and gain an edge. In the past year, BMLL has secured a number of Tier 1 banks, global exchanges and sophisticated hedge funds as clients, and expanded its global footprint through a series of data distribution partnerships with established and widely used industry providers.