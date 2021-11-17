BMLL expands offering with Level 3 Futures Data

BMLL has today revealed its offering now includes global futures, available as asset class packages. The new BMLL Level 3 Futures Data product puts together order book data for all major futures asset classes in a harmonised format within a scalable compute environment.

The new offering enables brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, FCMs and ISVs to increase the speed and quality of output by reducing the time they spend on gathering, organising and cleaning data. They can instead devote more time on deriving predictive insights and backtest strategies to generate alpha more predictably.

The company’s compute environment simplifies working with a huge and complex futures data set, allowing researchers to undertake large scale research queries quickly and efficiently.

Typically, futures contracts traded on a single venue have comparable and connected contracts on other exchanges. The BMLL data warehouse allows quants to analyse full-depth order book data for all major futures asset classes from the CME, Eurex and ICE venues in one harmonised format. This capability allows for a complex, Level 3 Data analysis at scale across venues and markets. This analysis facilitates the ability to conduct model calibrations and testing of latency curves and market impact to define optimal order size and placement in a fully configurable framework.