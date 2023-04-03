BMLL expands data coverage with the addition of 3 Asian exchanges

BMLL, independent provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics, revealed the expansion of its coverage by adding Asian exchanges.

The company added Level 3 data from CBOE Japan, Japannext and Singapore Exchange. The expansion further complements the existing equities and ETF data for Tokyo Stock Exchange within the BMLL product suite.

The addition of coverage of Asian markets benefits buy-side firms, as well as sell-side execution firms, looking to boost their product offering with Level 3 order book data and analytics.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, commented