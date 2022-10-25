BMLL raises $26 million in Series B Funding round

BMLL, an independent provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics for global equity and futures markets, today announced it has closed its Series B funding round and has secured $26 million.

The funding round was lead by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund. Additionally, ACF Investors and other new and existing investors also participated in the funding round.

Jefferies acted as the financial advisor of the funding round, while Taylor Wessing was the legal advisor to BMLL.

Paul Humphrey, CEO, BMLL, commented: