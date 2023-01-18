Jenny Chen joins BMLL as Head of Sales, Americas

Jenny brings invaluable experience, having run global cross-asset execution businesses at major investment banks and built a great track record in the data and analytics related fintech industry. As we grow our US operations, we are very excited to work with Jenny to help our customers gain insights into how markets truly behave and further democratize Level 3 quant analytics for the whole capital markets community.

The company has been building leadership team to support its strategic growth plans for geographic expansion in the US and globally. Earlier in January, BMLL announced the appointment of Rob Laible as Head of America.

BMLL, the provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics, revealed today the appointment of Jenny Chen as Head of Sales for Americas.

Jenny Chen, Head of Sales, Americas, said:

I have been very impressed with BMLL’s accelerated growth path, backed by major industry players to fuel both product and geographic expansion. The investment in their unique Level 3 Data and analytics offering as well as the strength of its technology and data science capabilities compelled me to join the team. I look forward to working with the BMLL team to help our growing customer base fully engage with the Level 3 order book data.

Chen brings to her new role over two decades of experience in the global financial industry with an investment banking and fintech background and focus on on execution services and global portfolio trading, based in the US.

Throughout her career, she has held a range of senior roles at Société Générale, including Managing Director, Head of Global Execution Services, Americas, with responsibilities for all agency execution teams, sales, trading coverage, and algos, as well as Head of Global Portfolio Sales Trading and Electronic Services. Additionally, she has spent 7 years at Goldman Sachs and 2 years at UBS in global portfolio trading. Most recently, Jenny worked at big xyt as Head of Sales, Americas.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, concluded:

I am delighted to welcome Jenny to our team to support our US expansion. Her experience and reputation speaks for itself. Demand for market insights derived from the most granular data available will grow as the need for a competitive edge, and correlating sophistication levels, rise. Firms that realise the power of Level 3 data will understand their markets better, derive more predictive analytics and leave those still using lower quality data behind.

BMLL has already seen a growing demand for its granular Level 3 data and analytics capabilities from increasingly sophisticated market participants among US based clients. In October last year, the company secured $26 million in a funding round backed by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund to support product development, the acquisition of new data sets and its geographic expansion.