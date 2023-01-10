Rob Laible joins BMLL as Head of Americas

BMLL, the provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics, revealed today the appointment of Rob Laible as Head of Americas. The company further announced plans to open a New York area-based office.

In his new role at BMLL, Laible will report to Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL. The new hire aims to support BMLL’s strategic growth plans for geographic expansion, building on an existing US presence, as well as meeting client demand for Level 3 data and analytics globally.

The appointment of Laible follows BMLL’s announcement of having raised $26 million in a funding round led by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund to fund BMLL’s product development, the acquisition of new data sets and its geographic expansion.

Paul Humphrey, CEO, BMLL, commented:

I am delighted to welcome Rob Laible to the BMLL team. Over the last two years, we have significantly grown the business. We have added Tier 1 clients, including Investment Banks, Exchanges, Buy-Side firms, Academics and Regulators and expanded into the futures market. In Q4 2022 we successfully closed a $26 million funding round and launched our data visualization product BMLL Vantage.

Laible brings to BMLL over 30 years of experience running global institutional business across sales, trading, technology, compliance, risk and operations. He joins BMLL from Liquidnet where he served as Global Head of Equities and was responsible for the firm’s global institutional equities business. Laible’s focus was on providing institutional asset managers with liquidity solutions.