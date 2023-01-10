Rob Laible joins BMLL as Head of Americas

Steffy Bogdanova
January 10, 2023 9:00 am

BMLL, the provider of historical Level 3 data and analytics, revealed today the appointment of Rob Laible as Head of Americas. The company further announced plans to open a New York area-based office.

In his new role at BMLL, Laible will report to Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL. The new hire aims to support BMLL’s strategic growth plans for geographic expansion, building on an existing US presence, as well as meeting client demand for Level 3 data and analytics globally.

The appointment of Laible follows BMLL’s announcement of having raised $26 million in a funding round led by Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet and IQ Capital’s Growth Fund to fund BMLL’s product development, the acquisition of new data sets and its geographic expansion.

Paul Humphrey, CEO, BMLL, commented:

Paul Humphrey, BMLL

Paul Humphrey
Source: LinkedIn

I am delighted to welcome Rob Laible to the BMLL team. Over the last two years, we have significantly grown the business. We have added Tier 1 clients, including Investment Banks, Exchanges, Buy-Side firms, Academics and Regulators and expanded into the futures market. In Q4 2022 we successfully closed a $26 million funding round and launched our data visualization product BMLL Vantage.

Laible brings to BMLL over 30 years of experience running global institutional business across sales, trading, technology, compliance, risk and operations. He joins BMLL from Liquidnet where he served as Global Head of Equities and was responsible for the firm’s global institutional equities business. Laible’s focus was on providing institutional asset managers with liquidity solutions.

BMLL hites Liquidnet's Rob Laible as Head of Americas

He has also held a variety of senior roles including Chief Operating Officer, and Global Head of Execution & Quantitative Services overseeing the development of Liquidnet’s suite of algos.  Prior to Liquidnet, Laible worked for global organizations such as Macquarie Securities, Nomura, Lehman Brothers and ITG.

Rob Laible, Head of Americas, BMLL, said:

Rob Laible, BMLL

Rob Laible
Source: LinkedIn

I am thrilled to join the BMLL team at such an exciting time for the business. I have been very impressed with BMLL’s fast growth journey, the caliber of the leadership team and the strength of their product. Now more than ever, global institutions need to fully understand how markets behave and improve their analytics capabilities to generate alpha more predictably and deliver improved trading outcomes for clients. I look forward to growing BMLL’s presence in the US to better deal with growing customer demands in the region.

Humphrey added:

Bringing Rob on board with his seasoned experience will ensure that we continue on our growth journey and expand our capabilities across the Americas, making BMLL Level 3 Data and analytics capabilities available to an increasing number of market participants.

Earlier last year, BMLL expanded its US team with the appointment of Tim Baker as Senior Adviser.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
