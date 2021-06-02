FlexTrade integrates BMLL data feed to deliver pricing data to asset managers

Multi-asset execution and order management systems provider FlexTrade Systems and BMLL Technologies, independent provider of harmonised T+1 data and analytics to sophisticated capital market participants, today announced that the BMLL Data Feed is available in FlexTRADER EMS.
With BMLL’s Level 3 data and analytics financial institutions can leverage the predictive nature of full depth order book data to accelerate their research, optimise their trading strategies and generate alpha.
BMLL’s Data Feed is pre-computed from the granular, Level 3 order book data. Market participants can get from it actionable insights focused on market quality and execution performance, as well as available liquidity at different depths of the book.
We are delighted to integrate with a great partner like BMLL and add their data and analytics to our trading technology. This partnership will provide our clients with more transparency -giving traders more choice at the right price point. This means our clients will have enriched pre- and post-trade analytics inside our FlexTRADER EMS blotter, helping them to analyse historical data to make the best trading decisions by comparing analytics across the watch list and determine when to trade or spot any outliers.
BMLL’s data and analytics is delivered directly into FlexTRADER workflows via API. It allows users access to pricing data within the FlexTRADER EMS blotter, offering clients insight to how markets behave and make more informed decisions to improve their trading performance.
Paul Humphrey, CEO BMLL commented:
We are thrilled to partner with FlexTrade to make our historical data and analytics available to some of the world’s largest asset managers. Making sense of how the markets behave and having the tools to analyse long term cycles and trends, or backtest trading strategies, are crucial for all market participants looking to maintain a competitive edge. Our Level 3 T+1 data and scalable analytics capabilities complement FlexTRADER’s technology, helping firms navigate market complexity and make more informed trading decisions.