FlexTrade integrates BMLL data feed to deliver pricing data to asset managers

Multi-asset execution and order management systems provider FlexTrade Systems and BMLL Technologies, independent provider of harmonised T+1 data and analytics to sophisticated capital market participants, today announced that the BMLL Data Feed is available in FlexTRADER EMS.

With BMLL’s Level 3 data and analytics financial institutions can leverage the predictive nature of full depth order book data to accelerate their research, optimise their trading strategies and generate alpha.

BMLL’s Data Feed is pre-computed from the granular, Level 3 order book data. Market participants can get from it actionable insights focused on market quality and execution performance, as well as available liquidity at different depths of the book.