Bettina Kramer-Braun becomes General Counsel of Deutsche Börse AG

Deutsche Börse announced that its General Counsel since 2018, Michael Lappe, will leave the company on 30 July. The move is at Lappe’s own request. He will continue to advise as an independent consultant. Bettina Kramer-Braun is going to take his place.

Lappe has worked as Senior Counsel for various international legal consulting firms before Deutsche Börse. He has previously held various mandates as a corporate and M&A partner at Linklaters LLP, with a focus on the financial services industry, among others, for more than 20 years.