Bettina Kramer-Braun becomes General Counsel of Deutsche Börse AG

Deutsche Börse announced that its General Counsel since 2018, Michael Lappe, will leave the company on 30 July. The move is at Lappe’s own request. He will continue to advise as an independent consultant. Bettina Kramer-Braun is going to take his place.
Lappe has worked as Senior Counsel for various international legal consulting firms before Deutsche Börse. He has previously held various mandates as a corporate and M&A partner at Linklaters LLP, with a focus on the financial services industry, among others, for more than 20 years.
Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG commented:
Michael Lappe is a brilliant lawyer who is most highly appreciated by all of us. In his time with Deutsche Börse, he has made a valuable contribution to minimising legal risks and achieving important acquisitions. I am delighted that we may continue to call on his proficient and experienced support.
Bettina Kramer-Braun will take over Lappe’s position and will join Deutsche Börse on 15 April. She previously worked for the British energy company BP and has accumulated 20 years of experience as a Counsel Corporate/M&A at Linklaters, as the head of the European Legal Department of BP-Castrol, and as part of BP-Castrol’s management team with experience in the areas of restructuring, change management and strategy. Kramer-Braun’s most recent role with BP was as Vice President for strategic cooperation with the automotive industry including the development of new business models with a focus on sustainability and the energy transition. She has been a member of the BP Europa SE supervisory board since 2018.
Weimer added:
With Bettina Kramer-Braun, we gain an accomplished and experienced legal expert. Her excellent legal skills and international experience are truly an enrichment for our company, and I am very much looking forward to working with her.