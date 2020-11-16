Antonia Zeniou Droussiotou joins Skilling as new global head of brand

Skilling has made incredible headway this last year, establishing itself as a top-ranking retail FX platform. Having secured partnerships with global chess superstar Magnus Carlsen and Premier League football club Aston Villa, Skilling has a great story to tell.

Droussiotou will join the Skilling senior leadership team and will report to Pavel Spirin, Chief Commercial Officer. This news comes as Skilling continues it’s fast-growth in the trading and fintech field while focusing on brand engagement and improving the platform’s customer-centric experience. Earlier this year, Skilling Group announced its plans to open a London office in October 2020. Shortly after the office was established, Skilling expanded its global headcount to 51 members of staff.

CCO Pavel Spirin said:

Antonia is a strong addition to the Skilling team, bringing with her a solid foundation of how to drive customer engagement and market innovation. Her experience across both online and offline marketing channels combined with the technical aspects of the assets our platform provides makes her a perfect fit in a series of significant to help us reach numerous growth milestones for here at The Skilling Group.

Droussiotou has vast exprience driving market leadership and creating brand loyalty. Most recently, she served as Head of Brand and Communications at German fintech, NAGA. Before that, Droussiotou served as Chief Marketing Officer at ArgusFX after having served as part of the marketing team that established the FXTM brand.

Earlier in October, former FXCM managing director Michael Kamerman joined the Skilling Group as CEO. In October, Skilling also announced World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, as their official global brand ambassador.