Antonia Zeniou Droussiotou joins Skilling as new global head of brand

FX and CFD online trading venue Skilling today announced that Antonia Zeniou Droussiotou has joined as Global Head of Brand.
Droussiotou will join the Skilling senior leadership team and will report to Pavel Spirin, Chief Commercial Officer. This news comes as Skilling continues it’s fast-growth in the trading and fintech field while focusing on brand engagement and improving the platform’s customer-centric experience. Earlier this year, Skilling Group announced its plans to open a London office in October 2020. Shortly after the office was established, Skilling expanded its global headcount to 51 members of staff.
Antonia Zeniou Droussiotou commented:
Skilling has made incredible headway this last year, establishing itself as a top-ranking retail FX platform. Having secured partnerships with global chess superstar Magnus Carlsen and Premier League football club Aston Villa, Skilling has a great story to tell.
I’m looking forward to working alongside the team to drive forward demand and create lasting customer relationships.