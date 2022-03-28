Adeline Ee joins HKEX as Managing Director, Head of Sales and Marketing, ASEAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today announced the appointment of Adeline Ee as Managing Director, Head of Sales and Marketing, ASEAN.
In her new role, Ee will be based in Singapore and head the HKEX office here. Her responsibilities will include leading the expansion of HKEX’s business across Southeast Asia, adding new clients and flows whilst further elevating the Group’s profile across the region.
Ee will report directly to HKEX’s Co-Heads of Sales and Marketing, Christina Bao and Kevin Rideout.
I am delighted to welcome Adeline to HKEX. She brings with her substantial capital markets experience and deep knowledge of the region. This makes her perfectly suited to help take our franchise in Southeast Asia to the next level as we continue to build HKEX into Asia’s risk management centre. We are looking forward to welcoming Adeline to the HKEX team!
Most recently, Ee worked at Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX), where she spent almost 20 years various senior sales and product management roles.
Since 2019, she was Global Head of Sales, Equities and Fixed-income, Currencies and Commodities at SGX. In this position, she oversaw the successful launch of a number of flagship products. She previously served as Head of SGX’s Hong Kong office, as well as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, among other roles, since she joined the exchange in 2003.
Earlier in March, HKEX announced the appointment of Yang Qiumei as Managing Director, Advisor to the CEO and Daniel Sonder as Co-Head of Emerging Business Development.
