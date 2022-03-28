Adeline Ee joins HKEX as Managing Director, Head of Sales and Marketing, ASEAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today announced the appointment of Adeline Ee as Managing Director, Head of Sales and Marketing, ASEAN.

In her new role, Ee will be based in Singapore and head the HKEX office here. Her responsibilities will include leading the expansion of HKEX’s business across Southeast Asia, adding new clients and flows whilst further elevating the Group’s profile across the region.

Ee will report directly to HKEX’s Co-Heads of Sales and Marketing, Christina Bao and Kevin Rideout.