Masami Johnstone joins BMLL as Senior Client Advisor and Simon Ellis as Head of Strategic Partnerships

Data analytics company BMLL has just announced hiring Masami Johnstone as Senior Client Advisor and Simon Ellis as Head of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances. Johnstone will work on developing senior relationships in the capital markets community on the buyside, well as on the sellside and Ellis will be responsible for the development of the wider BMLL ecosystem.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, commented:

Over the last 18 months BMLL has been on a growth path as we see increasing demand for our data and analytics products and help clients use Level 3 Data to better predict market moves. I am delighted to welcome Masami and Simon to the team; they will be instrumental in achieving our plan to expand our customer base and our industry partnerships, and bring our award winning Level 3 data and analytics to the wider market.”

Johnstone brings strong expertise in capital markets, data, analytics and sales development. She most recently served as Managing Director of Information Services at CLS where she was responsible for the data business. Before that, she was Head of Buy-Side Sales at Euronext, overseeing advanced data sales and development. Johnstone has also been a mentor for “Women in Banking and Finance” and an Ambassador for “The Diversity Project” for the last two years.