Masami Johnstone joins BMLL as Senior Client Advisor and Simon Ellis as Head of Strategic Partnerships

Data analytics company BMLL has just announced hiring Masami Johnstone as Senior Client Advisor and Simon Ellis as Head of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances. Johnstone will work on developing senior relationships in the capital markets community on the buyside, well as on the sellside and Ellis will be responsible for the development of the wider BMLL ecosystem.
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, commented:
Over the last 18 months BMLL has been on a growth path as we see increasing demand for our data and analytics products and help clients use Level 3 Data to better predict market moves. I am delighted to welcome Masami and Simon to the team; they will be instrumental in achieving our plan to expand our customer base and our industry partnerships, and bring our award winning Level 3 data and analytics to the wider market.”
Johnstone brings strong expertise in capital markets, data, analytics and sales development. She most recently served as Managing Director of Information Services at CLS where she was responsible for the data business. Before that, she was Head of Buy-Side Sales at Euronext, overseeing advanced data sales and development. Johnstone has also been a mentor for “Women in Banking and Finance” and an Ambassador for “The Diversity Project” for the last two years.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Masami Johnstone, Senior Client Advisor, said:
Flexible and rapid access to data and analytics tools to navigate complex markets has never been more important as capital markets participants seek to make more informed decisions and maintain their competitive edge. BMLL has an award-winning track record in providing buyside and sellside firms with the data and insights they need; I am excited to join the team as we continue on our growth journey.
Ellis has over two decades of experience in global business development and data management strategy across fintech and capital markets. He has served in companies such as TickSmith, Acuris, TIM Group, various start-ups across the Fintech sector, and other areas including Supply Chain Management and Product Information Management. Ellis has provided advice to businesses through regulatory change, product design and delivery and geographical expansion. Before that, he served in different sales and business development roles at Multex (Thomson Reuters), Radianz (now BT), Transaction Network Services and Thomson Financial.
Simon Ellis, Head of Strategic Partnerships, said:
I am delighted to join BMLL at such an exciting time for the business. Developing industry-wide partnerships and our ecosystem of users is key to the next stage of our evolution and I look forward to working with the team to expand the reach of our products and data via new distribution channels.
BMLL recently announced its collaboration with data delivery and operations firm Crux Informatics to make the BMLL Data Feed available in the US. The data distribution agreement adds to BMLL’s existing direct strategy to deliver data and analytics to their US client base, leveraging Crux’s network and pipelines to data consumers and analytics platforms around the world.