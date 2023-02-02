XTB revenue falls in Q4 but full year results remain strong

The Polish CFDs and retail FX broker XTB released its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

According to the official numbers, the company’s fourth quarter revenue increased on yearly basis but took a significant hit based on previous quarter.

Between October and December 2022, XTB’s operating income was PLN 216.7 million. The company registered 18% rise compared to Q4 2022, however it dropped 44.6% compared to the previous quarter.

The final quarter of the year was the broker’s worst based on performance. In comparison, in Q3 the company’s revenue reached PLN 391.3 million.