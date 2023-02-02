XTB revenue falls in Q4 but full year results remain strong

However, the full year results were positive for the broker. The revenue for 2023 reached PLN 1.444 billion, skyrocketing 130.9% from the previous year. Net profit jumped 222% to PLN 765.7 million
Active clients
The numbers of active clients on the platform improved significantly in the fourth quarter, as well as the year.
XTB registered new 51,038 clients in Q4, 19.4% more than the same period the previous year. Based on the third quarter, the number rose 13.9%. The active clients on the platform came at 160,995 in the Q4, 26.6% higher than the numbers of Q4 2021 and 6% than Q3 2022.
The new clients for the year in turn were 196,864 up 4% compared to 2021. Active clients reached 258,799 in 2022, registering a 35.9% jump compared to the previous year.
The CFD trading volume for Q4 and the full year also rose by 60.3 % and 55.1%, respectively.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.