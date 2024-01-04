XTB Launches Auto-Trading as Part of Passive Investment Plans

According to an exclusive report, XTB is set to unveil an expansion of its “Investment Plans,” incorporating an auto-trading feature. Omar Arnaout, CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed Polish fintech firm, emphasises that this addition will bolster long-term, passive investing strategies, particularly leveraging the global reach of ETF funds.

Since the previous autumn, XTB customers have had the opportunity to invest in passive instruments for medium to long-term strategies. These Investment Plans allow for up to 10 unique investment portfolios based on selected ETF funds, each accommodating up to 9 funds and a minimum investment of $15. The company had announced its intention to introduce a feature for regularly funding these portfolios, though its rollout has seen slight delays.

Arnaout highlights the role of modern technology and algorithmic trading in enhancing the firm’s service offerings. With the new auto-investing feature, clients can invest predetermined amounts at regular intervals, tailoring the frequency and amount to their individual investment goals and changing needs.

Starting Thursday, XTB is set to promote this new feature across all its operational markets, including its home market of Poland and other European countries. This expansion is part of the company’s broader strategy to cater to a growing client base interested in varied investment options, as evidenced by the increasing brokerage client numbers in these regions.

In addition to the Investment Plans, XTB is diversifying its services, such as introducing fractional shares trading in its Dubai branch and offering attractive interest rates on idle funds. The company also uses artificial intelligence to enhance trading processes and customer experiences.

Despite market conditions and net profit fluctuations, XTB is keen on increasing its client base, showing significant growth in active clients and new acquisitions over the previous year. These developments underscore XTB’s commitment to providing innovative and flexible investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors.