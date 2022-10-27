XTB nearly doubles its revenue in Q3

The acquisition of new clients of on the platform slightly decreased in the last quarter, compared to the previous one. The broker registered 44,800 new clients from July to September, below the 45,700 clients added in Q2 2022, however the numbers were up compared to Q3 2021, when the new clients came in at 38 573.
The average number of active clients in Q3 2022 stood at 151,700. In 2021 third quarter, this number was 110,900.
