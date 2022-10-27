XTB nearly doubles its revenue in Q3

Steffy Bogdanova
October 27, 2022 3:12 pm

The Polish CFDs and retail FX broker, XTB, released its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of the year.

The company’s revenue in the three months between July and September nearly doubled compared to previous year to PLN 391.3 million. The number was 1% lower than the second quarter of the year.

The net profit for the period stood at PLN 236.2 million compared to PLN 104.3 million in Q3 2021, registering a jump of 126%. On quarterly basis, the figure was only 4% higher.

 

The broker also saw a 52.7% increase in the CFDs trading volume on its platform from 1.044 million to 1.594 million lots of contracts.

Active clients

The acquisition of new clients of on the platform slightly decreased in the last quarter, compared to the previous one. The broker registered 44,800 new clients from July to September, below the 45,700 clients added in Q2 2022, however the numbers were up compared to Q3 2021, when the new clients came in at 38 573.

The average number of active clients in Q3 2022 stood at 151,700. In 2021 third quarter, this number was 110,900.

