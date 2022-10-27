XTB nearly doubles its revenue in Q3

The Polish CFDs and retail FX broker, XTB, released its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of the year.

The company’s revenue in the three months between July and September nearly doubled compared to previous year to PLN 391.3 million. The number was 1% lower than the second quarter of the year.

The net profit for the period stood at PLN 236.2 million compared to PLN 104.3 million in Q3 2021, registering a jump of 126%. On quarterly basis, the figure was only 4% higher.