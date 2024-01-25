XTB Launches Auto-Invest Feature To Boost UK ETF Investments

XTB, a leading fintech corporation, has recently broadened its services in the UK market by integrating an auto-invest feature into its Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) investment schemes. The firm has announced that UK investors now have the opportunity to participate in systematic, automated investments through scheduled contributions in the XTB application. This enhancement enables users to augment their personal investment portfolios effortlessly following their chosen investment distribution.

To further encourage the adoption of its Investment Plans in the UK, XTB has launched a new promotional campaign. This initiative underscores the advantages of automated, long-term, passive investment strategies. The firm underscores the benefit of this approach, highlighting the adaptability in modifying investment allocations to suit investors’ changing objectives and preferences.

Joshua Raymond, Director of XTB UK, stated: “Adhering to our ethos of ‘one app, many possibilities’, we are expanding our offerings in passive investment to meet the demands of long-term investors who prefer minimal involvement in active portfolio management.”

The latest development continues XTB’s recent strategy to offer interest on unutilised funds, demonstrating a deepening commitment to its passive investment offerings.

Within the Investment Plans framework, clients can establish up to 10 distinct portfolios, each containing a maximum of nine ETFs. The newly added autoinvest function, a central aspect of these plans, offers flexibility to set up, modify, or terminate investment settings anytime via the XTB app.

After its successful launch in the UAE, XTB has continued to extend its Investment Plans on a global scale.

XTB, headquartered in Poland, has made significant strides in the European market with its Investment Plans, finding success in Romania, Portugal, Slovakia, and Poland. This success prompted the extension of these services to retail investors in the UAE.

XTB’s Investment Plans elevate ETF investing by offering pre-configured portfolios that cater to various risk tolerances of investors. With an entry investment as low as $15, these plans offer a choice of up to nine ETFs, encompassing a diverse range of assets and geographical areas.

XTB MENA, operational since October 2021, has shown remarkable growth. Starting with basic FX/CFD instruments, the platform introduced cryptocurrencies in 2022 and expanded to include stocks in 2023.