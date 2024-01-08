XTB Launches New ETF Passive Investment Plan in the UAE

After experiencing success in various global markets, the online trading platform XTB has extended its services to target passive investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The newly introduced product, Investment Plans, is designed to simplify the process for investors looking to build diversified portfolios using exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Investment Plans feature pre-made portfolios, allowing investors to easily access ETFs with allocations automatically managed based on their risk preferences. With plans starting at just $15, investors can combine up to 9 ETFs covering a diverse range of assets and geographies.

This product is particularly tailored for individuals seeking passive investment options without the need for intensive portfolio management. According to Achraf Drid, the CEO of XTB for the Middle East and North Africa, adding a recurring deposit feature further enhances user convenience.

The Investment Plans were initially introduced at the end of September after successful tests in the Romanian market. The product was launched in Portugal, Slovakia, and Poland before reaching other European markets. XTB has expanded its offerings to include retail investors in the UAE.

The Investment Plans do not impose commissions or account fees in line with XTB’s commitment to a commission-free pricing model. The plans are accessible through XTB’s mobile apps. XTB, founded in Poland, currently serves over 847,000 customers globally, facilitating access to financial markets.

This expansion of services follows closely on the heels of XTB providing local traders in the UAE with the opportunity to trade fractional shares less than a month ago. The minimum transaction value for fractional shares is EUR 10. Like passive investment plans, fractional shares were initially tested in Romania in early 2023 before being introduced in the UAE.

Last week, we reported that the Investment Plans, now available in the UAE, have been enriched with a new feature: “auto-investing.” This feature allows users to set a fixed amount for funding ETF-based passive instruments automatically.

The launch of the passive trading offering coincides with the recent appointment of Kathleen Brooks as the Research Director, bringing 15 years of industry experience to the XTB team. Brooks has previously worked with GAIN Capital and Forex.com.