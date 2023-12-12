XTB Introduces Fractional Share Trading Within Its UAE Offering

XTB, an online trading platform with a Dubai-based branch, has recently expanded its investment offerings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by introducing fractional shares trading. This move follows the successful launch of fractional shares in various countries earlier this year.

Achraf Drid, CEO of XTB MENA, highlighted that fractional shares lower entry barriers for Middle Eastern customers interested in stock investments. XTB’s goal is to cultivate an equity culture where private investors of any portfolio size can invest in companies they believe have significant growth potential.

Before the introduction of fractional shares, certain high-value stocks were out of reach for many investors in the UAE. For instance, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway Class A is valued at over $542,500. Fractional shares now enable investment in such high-priced stocks for a fraction of the cost.

The launch is part of XTB’s broader strategy to enhance financial inclusion and provide accessible, diverse opportunities for capital market participation.

XTB MENA, which started its operations in October 2021, initially focused on FX/CFD instruments and cryptocurrencies. In 2023, the platform expanded to include stock trading.

Responding to the global popularity of fractional shares, XTB first introduced this option in Romania at the start of the year, followed by Spain, Poland, and then the United Kingdom.

To attract new clients, XTB is also focusing on developing passive investment products. This began with the September launch of ETF-based “Investment Plans,” aimed at supporting long-term investments. More recently, XTB announced interest earnings on idle client deposits.

These initiatives have significantly boosted XTB’s popularity. As its client base in Poland exceeded 200,000 in November, positioning it as the third-largest brokerage firm in the country and bringing its global client count close to 850,000.