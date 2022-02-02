XTB sees 71% rise in Q4 net profits

The Polish CFDs and retail FX broker, XTB, has released its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full year.

The operating income for the three months from October to December increased 31.2% YoY to PLN 183.6 million. The total operating expense also went up for the period and net profit came at PLN 68.9 million. This represented a 71.4% YoY rise. EBIT also went up 47.1% YoY to PLN 82.9 million.

The figures for the full year were not as positive compared to the records achieved in 2020. The operating income stood at PLN 625.6 million, 21.6% lower than the previous year. Consequently, net profit was PLN 238.3 million and 40.7% lower than 2020.