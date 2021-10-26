XTB revenue jumps 40.8% in the third quarter of 2021

X-Trade Brokers, also known as XTB, has released its metrics for the third quarter of 2021. The Poland-based company saw strong a consolidated net profit of PLN 101,5 million for the period, compared to PLN 68,4 million last year.

According to XTB’s report, operating expenses came at PLN 84.8 million, up from the third quarter of 2020’s PLN 60.1 million.

Additionally, XTB registered more than 38 thousand new clients, a significant jump of 82.1 % from the 21 thousand reported in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue also soared 40.8% to PLN 196.6 million in Q3 2021, compared to PLN 139.6 million last year.