XTB sees a surge of net profit of 638%

The Polish CFDs and retail FX broker XTB has released its preliminary financial results for the first half of 2022.

The company’s net profit jumped 638.4% in the first six months of the year to total of PLN 480 million compared to PLN 65 million during the same period the previous year.

The operating income for H1 2022 increased 245.5% YoY to PLN 836.2 million. The broker noted that the high volatility in financial and commodity markets, together with high transactional activity expressed by the number of concluded in lots, were significant factors determining their level. As a result, CFD instruments’ transaction volume reached 3,050.6 thousand lots, and profitability rose 125.0%, from 122 to 274 during the period.