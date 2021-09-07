TP ICAP sees £936 million revenue in H1 2021

Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP Group has just released its financial results for the first half of the year. The firm registered total revenue of £936 million in in the first six months, slightly lower than the £990 million the company saw during the same period in 2020.

TP ICAP reported adjusted profit before tax of £88 million in H1 2021, down 35.3% compared to the £136 million the company earned in H1 2020.

In the first half of the year, the company’s global broking revenue fell 7% on a constant currency basis and 11% on a reported basis.