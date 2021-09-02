Parameta Solutions releases new FX Evaluated Pricing solution

TP ICAP’s data and analytics brand Parameta Solutions, has launched its new FX Evaluated Pricing (FEP) solution. It focuses on businesses who deal with FX instruments helping them make more accurate and timely decisions regarding price discovery, portfolio valuation, risk management and regulatory compliance.

The new solution will deliver observable pricing for G10 currency pairs, and cover linear instruments as well as FX Options at launch. The coverage will later be extended to additional currency pairs in the future.

The FEP solution is based on Parameta’s data model, where indicative marks generated by TP ICAP’s broking are enriched with trade data and market quotes coming from trading across the firm.