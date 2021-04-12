TP ICAP releases data and analytics brand Parameta Solutions

Parameta Solutions is the new brand for the data and analytics and post-trade offerings of TP ICAP. The unit allows clients with unbiased OTC content and proprietary data, in-depth insights across price discovery, risk management, benchmark and indices and pre and post-trade analytics. The new solution will help traders control counterparty and regulatory risks through a expanding range of tools that manage balance sheet exposure, as well as compression and optimisation services.

London-based broker TP ICAP plc has just announced the launch of the brand Parameta Solutions.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP Group, commented:

The Parameta Solutions business is an engine of sustainable growth and diversification for our Group. Its strategy is to develop new products, provide new methods of distribution and grow its client base by expanding its presence with the buy side. Giving the business a new, distinct identity will accelerate the execution of this strategy, better enabling it to develop new partnerships, work with third party data sources, and diversify its offering beyond raw data to include benchmarks, indices and post trade solutions.

Eric Sinclair, CEO of Parameta Solutions said:

By providing valuable OTC market data, we make it easier for our clients to manage complex markets where quality pricing data is scarce. We aim to develop our offering to provide tailored data-powered solutions that create possibilities and value, distributing these solutions from enterprise to cloud delivery, via channel partners, or direct via the Parameta Solutions webstore.

Parameta Solutions is the Data & Analytics division brand of TP ICAP. The business unit posted 9% increase in revenues (in constant currency) at £145 million in 2020. Other brands in this division are Tullett Prebon Information, PVM Data Services, ICAP Information, Liquidnet Investment Analytics and Burton-Taylor Consulting.

TP ICAP recently completed the acquisition of Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. This deal made the broker a diversified global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider.