Menu

TP ICAP sees 15% rise in Q3 revenue

Brokers November 2, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


TP ICAP revealed its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The inter-dealer broker reported a 15% increase in its overall revenue.

The London-listed firm earned £447 million in the third quarter of the year, compared to the £388 million, generated in the same period 2020.

TP ICAP’s main business divisions, global broking, energy and commodities, agency execution and parameta solutions, all saw a rise in their activities on yearly basis.

The global broking business generated £252 million in the third quarter of 2021, with a yearly increase of 2%. Energy & Commodities activity jumped 16% in the quarter.

TP ICAP
Share via

Agency Execution made the biggest splash with +353% surge in generated revenue. The company attributed this to the inclusion of Liquidnet, which brought £51 million in Q3. Excluding Liquidnet earnings, the division’s revenue grew 13% to £17 million. Liquidnet was acquired earlier this year.

Parameta Solutions, Data & Analytics revenue rose by 9% to £37 million, however post-trade solutions revenue declined by £1 million.

Nicolas Breteau, Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP commented:

Nicolas Breteau, TP ICAP
Nicolas Breteau

TP ICAP capitalised on improved operating conditions during the third quarter compared with the same period last year, due to increased volatility and higher secondary trading volumes. This resulted in revenue growth across all our divisions, with particular strength in Energy & Commodities.

These favourable trends continued through October 2021 and we continue to anticipate full-year revenue for the Group, excluding Liquidnet, to be broadly in line with 2020 on a constant currency basis.

Related News

X
PrimeXM posts $1.10 trillion in total trading volumes in October…BrokersPrimeXM Data Centre in London LD4 registered $877.53 billion in notional value, almost 80% of the total monthly volume. The Data Centre NY4 remained i…

TP ICAP sees 15% rise in Q3 revenue

0
X
Interactive Brokers reports a 31% YoY surge in DARTs in October…BrokersIn October, the brokerage also recorded 1.58 million client accounts, 57% up compared to the previous year and 3% higher than prior month. Annualized …
Send this to a friend