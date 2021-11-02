TP ICAP sees 15% rise in Q3 revenue

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Agency Execution made the biggest splash with +353% surge in generated revenue. The company attributed this to the inclusion of Liquidnet, which brought £51 million in Q3. Excluding Liquidnet earnings, the division’s revenue grew 13% to £17 million. Liquidnet was acquired earlier this year.
Parameta Solutions, Data & Analytics revenue rose by 9% to £37 million, however post-trade solutions revenue declined by £1 million.
Nicolas Breteau, Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP commented:
TP ICAP capitalised on improved operating conditions during the third quarter compared with the same period last year, due to increased volatility and higher secondary trading volumes. This resulted in revenue growth across all our divisions, with particular strength in Energy & Commodities.
These favourable trends continued through October 2021 and we continue to anticipate full-year revenue for the Group, excluding Liquidnet, to be broadly in line with 2020 on a constant currency basis.