TP ICAP sees 15% rise in Q3 revenue

TP ICAP revealed its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The inter-dealer broker reported a 15% increase in its overall revenue.

The London-listed firm earned £447 million in the third quarter of the year, compared to the £388 million, generated in the same period 2020.

TP ICAP’s main business divisions, global broking, energy and commodities, agency execution and parameta solutions, all saw a rise in their activities on yearly basis.

The global broking business generated £252 million in the third quarter of 2021, with a yearly increase of 2%. Energy & Commodities activity jumped 16% in the quarter.