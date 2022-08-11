TP ICAP sees a 15% jump in revenue in H1 2022

Inter-dealer broker TP ICAP Group has released its financial results for the first half of the year. The firm registered total revenue of £1,080 million in the first six months, seeing a 15% rise compared to the £936 million the company saw during the same period in 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company also reported a 15% increase in its overall revenue.

TP ICAP’s adjusted profit before tax surged 157% in H1 2022 to £116 million, compared to the £88 million the company earned in H1 2021.

In the first half of the year, the company’s global broking revenue was up 8% on a constant currency basis and 14% on a reported basis.

Energy and Commodities revenue increased 2%, noticing strong performance in the US and APAC. The official press release noted that there the gains were partly offset by decline in European Gas and Power in a “risk off” trading environment.