Parameta Solutions becomes a FCA-authorised benchmark administrator

TP ICAP’s Data & Analytics division Parameta Solutions today announced it has become a FCA-authorised benchmark administrator. The interdealer-broker can now administer OTC benchmarks and indices.

Data & Analytics division will also take on administration of the nine TP ICAP interest rate swaps benchmarks that were previously administered by Moorgate Benchmarks Ltd.

The nine benchmarks cover the mid-price interest rate swaps from TP ICAP’s Global Broking business. They increase transparency for market participants and visibility into the level of the implied mid-price in the relevant underlying swap rate is key for clients as they adopt these benchmarks.