TP ICAP reports 1% revenue decline in H1 2021

TP ICAP has published a trading update for the first half of 2021. The London-based interdealer broker reported a decline in revenue, mostly resulting from the Covid-19 effects on the global economy.

The overall revenue of the company for the first half of the year stood at £936 million, a 1% lower than the first half of last year.

Nicolas Breteau, Chief Executive Officer, TP ICAP, commented:

Our revenue performance reflects challenging trading conditions caused by the combination of very quiet secondary markets and the ongoing disruption from COVID-19. Against this market backdrop, we have focused on those areas that we can control: namely, executing on our strategy and managing costs.

TP ICAP distinguishes four divisions in its revenue report: global broking, energy & commodities, agency executions (including Liquidnet) and Parameta Solutions (the Data & Analytics business). Global Broking registered a 7% decline and energy & commodities fell 9% in the first half of the year. Agency executions, on the other hand, jumped 84% on constant currency basis on Parameta Solutions rose 11%.