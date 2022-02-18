Carla Nemr promoted as Chief Business Development Officer at Tickmill

Financial trading services provider Tickmill has promoted Carla Nemr as Chief Business Development Officer.
She has been with Tickmill for 5 years, serving as Head of global business development.
Nemr has more than 20 years of experience in sales role. Before joining Tickmill, she was Regional Sales Manager at Amana Capital for a couple of years.
During her career she has worked with other names in the industry such as Alpari in 2012, where she served as Reginal Sales Representative. After that she worked at Cyprus-based broker, Exinity. She spent over a year and half at Falcon Brokers as a Sales Manager.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.