ThinkMarkets enter Japan FX trading market

Online brokerage ThinkMarkets has announced launching FX trading in the Japanese market through its mobile app ThinkTrader.

The ThinkTrader app already has an existing user base in Japan. Clients there used the app for charting and analysis.

Earlier last year, ThinkMarkets revealed the acquisition of a Japanese financial services entity. The deal provided the brokerage with a license to operate in Japan by the Japanese Financial Services Agency (JFSA).