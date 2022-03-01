ThinkMarkets enter Japan FX trading market

Online brokerage ThinkMarkets has announced launching FX trading in the Japanese market through its mobile app ThinkTrader.
The ThinkTrader app already has an existing user base in Japan. Clients there used the app for charting and analysis.
Earlier last year, ThinkMarkets revealed the acquisition of a Japanese financial services entity. The deal provided the brokerage with a license to operate in Japan by the Japanese Financial Services Agency (JFSA).
Our trading app ThinkTrader is a unique proposition for the Japanese market. With its streamlined user interface, sophisticated charting capabilities and ultrafast execution speeds, we are confident we will meet the high expectations of clients in Japan.
We are very proud to start our business in the Japanese market, which has one of the most rigorous and well-regulated financial systems in the world. I hope that we can contribute to the revitalization of the Japanese capital market by leveraging the strengths of our group.
