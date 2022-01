The broker reported net revenues of CHF 472 million . The number is 48.8% higher than the previous year’s CHF 317.3 million.

The company reported record results, exceeding its expectations for the year.

Switzerland-based online trading platform Swissquote today revealed its yearly financial results for 2021.

Pre-tax profit came at CHF 223 million in 2021. This represents a 111.2% jump from CHF 105.6 million in 2020.

Customer growth

Swissquote highlighted that the record results for the year were driven by customer growth and organic net new money inflow of CHF 9.6 billion, higher than previous year’s CHF 5.3 billion.

Moreover, client assets on the trading platform rose above CHF 55 billion.

